Switzerland announces no new health restrictions

The Federal Council has decided not to update the current Covid-19 health measures in place.

This content was published on December 31, 2021 - 16:07

“The Federal Council lacks reliable information on whether Omicron patients are burdening intensive care units. Therefore, it refrains from further measures for the time being” it said in statement following an extraordinary phone call organised to discuss the surging number of cases of Covid-19 in Switzerland.

On Thursday, the country registered an all-time high of 19 032 new cases. 23 people died and 129 new Covid-19 patients are in hospital.

However, the surge in new cases, is not leading to more hospitalisations, Swiss health officials have said.

The Federal Council expects that the proportion of people who have to be hospitalised due to the Omicron variant will be lower than in the previous waves.

“Nonetheless we have a range of new measures ready and can activate them quickly should the health situation deteriorate”, the Council said yesterday.

Possible next steps would include closures of facilities, it added.

Wednesday evening, Health Minister Alain Berset told French speaking-radio RTS, that closures would be the “ultimate recourse”.

The Council has been under pressure from some cantons to implement stricter measures. On December 17th, the government announced that only people who have been vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19 were able to go inside restaurants, cultural, sporting and leisure venues and attend indoor events.

It also reinstated home-office and limited the number of people attending private gatherings.

“The time has not yet come for the Federal Council to take new measures to fight the pandemic,” Health Minister Alain Berset tweeted Wednesday.

Separately, the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) announced that the cantons can decide to shorten the quarantine period for people who have had close contact with an infected person from ten to seven days.

“The shorter period is intended to mitigate the impact of quarantine measures on society”, the FOPH wrote on Friday.

Following the announcement Canton Ticino, Basel, Vaud and Neuchâtel, are shortening the quarantine period from this Monday.



