Switzerland ends fast-track visas for Russian nationals

Russian nationals will now need to use the ordinary procedures when applying for visas. © Keystone / Gaetan Bally

The Swiss government decided on Friday to stop issuing facilitated visas for Russian nationals. This brings Swiss visa rules in line with the European Union.

This content was published on September 16, 2022 - 12:07

At its meeting on September 16, the Federal Council (executive body) agreed to suspend completely its fast-track visa agreement with Russia. The suspension of the agreement does not mean a general visa freeze for Russians but rather they will need to use the ordinary visa procedure to enter Switzerland.

This follows the EU’s decision on September 9 to suspend its agreement on facilitated visas with the Russian Federation in light of the invasion of Ukraine.

“Switzerland has every interest in contributing to a common and uniform visa policy at the European level,” said the government in a media releaseExternal link. “Otherwise, it would risk being faced with an increase in the number of visa applications submitted to its representations abroad by Russian nationals seeking to circumvent EU decisions.”

In the spring Switzerland had already lifted the facilitations for obtaining visas for certain categories of people, such as Russian businessmen and women, as well as the exemption from the visa requirement for Russian diplomats.

The facilitated visa agreement between Switzerland and the Russian Federation was agreed in 2009. It simplified the visa procedure for certain groups of people and reduced or waived certain fees.

