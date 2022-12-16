Switzerland slaps more sanctions on Russia

The new sanctions relate to a price cap on Russian oil, to curb funding for Moscow's war in Ukraine. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

The Swiss government has adopted further sanctions against Russia in line with a European Union decision on December 3, it said on Friday.

December 16, 2022

swissinfo.ch/jc

The measures relate to a price cap on Russian crude oil and petroleum products. “This extends the ban on transporting such products sold above the price cap to trade and brokering services,” according to a government press release.External link

On December 8, the economics ministry introduced measures setting a price cap for Russian crude oil of $60 per barrel, it continues. Two further individuals and two more companies were also put on the sanctions list. Those measures apply to “Iranian individuals and organisations sanctioned by the EU on 14 November for their involvement in developing and supplying unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) to Russia”.

After some initial hesitation following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Switzerland has followed the EU and introduced a series of sanctions against Russia.

