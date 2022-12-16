Switzerland slaps more sanctions on Russia
The Swiss government has adopted further sanctions against Russia in line with a European Union decision on December 3, it said on Friday.This content was published on December 16, 2022 - 16:22
The measures relate to a price cap on Russian crude oil and petroleum products. “This extends the ban on transporting such products sold above the price cap to trade and brokering services,” according to a government press release.External link
On December 8, the economics ministry introduced measures setting a price cap for Russian crude oil of $60 per barrel, it continues. Two further individuals and two more companies were also put on the sanctions list. Those measures apply to “Iranian individuals and organisations sanctioned by the EU on 14 November for their involvement in developing and supplying unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) to Russia”.
After some initial hesitation following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Switzerland has followed the EU and introduced a series of sanctions against Russia.
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.