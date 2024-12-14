Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Climate change

Climate change could slash company profits by 7% by 2035, says WEF

Companies that ignore climate risks such as extreme heat could face annual losses in profits of up to 7% by 2035. This is nearly half the decline seen during the coronavirus pandemic.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

This is the conclusion of a study by the World Economic Forum (WEF). The WEF identifies particularly high risks from climate change for the telecommunications industry, utilities, and energy companies.

This is due to the vulnerability of data centres and network infrastructure to extreme heat and water shortages.

However, the WEF also sees opportunities. The market for sustainable products could triple to $14 trillion (CHF12.5 trillion) by mid-decade.

Suppliers of alternative energy, sustainable transportation, and eco-friendly consumer goods are likely to benefit.

Translated from German by DeepL/sp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

News

