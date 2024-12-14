Climate change could slash company profits by 7% by 2035, says WEF

Companies that ignore climate risks such as extreme heat could face annual losses in profits of up to 7% by 2035. This is nearly half the decline seen during the coronavirus pandemic.

This is the conclusion of a study by the World Economic Forum (WEF). The WEF identifies particularly high risks from climate change for the telecommunications industry, utilities, and energy companies.

This is due to the vulnerability of data centres and network infrastructure to extreme heat and water shortages.

However, the WEF also sees opportunities. The market for sustainable products could triple to $14 trillion (CHF12.5 trillion) by mid-decade.

Suppliers of alternative energy, sustainable transportation, and eco-friendly consumer goods are likely to benefit.

