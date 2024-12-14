Climate change could slash company profits by 7% by 2035, says WEF

This is the conclusion of a study by the World Economic Forum (WEF). The WEF identifies particularly high risks from climate change for the telecommunications industry, utilities, and energy companies.
However, the WEF also sees opportunities. The market for sustainable products could triple to $14 trillion (CHF12.5 trillion) by mid-decade.
Suppliers of alternative energy, sustainable transportation, and eco-friendly consumer goods are likely to benefit.
