Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Climate change

Carbon-neutral flying by 2050 is possible, says Swiss government

A plane in sunlight on runway.
The aviation sector has been included in Switzerland’s net-zero climate targets after Swiss voters approved the Climate and Innovation Act in June 2023. KEYSTONE/© KEYSTONE / ENNIO LEANZA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Carbon-neutral flying by 2050 is possible, says Swiss government
Listening: Carbon-neutral flying by 2050 is possible, says Swiss government

The Swiss aviation sector should be able to meet the country’s net-zero CO2 emissions target by 2050. But it must invest massively in research and development, according to a new report.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

On Wednesday the Federal Council (executive body) approved a report on carbon-neutral flying by 2050 that sets out technical measures for climate-friendly aviation.

The use of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) will be the key measure to reduce fossil CO2 emissions, the government said in a press release in reply to a postulate from the House of Representative’s Environment Committee.

More

Efficiency savings in aircraft fleets and operations will also play a role. But hydrogen-fuelled and electric aircraft can only marginally reduce emissions – at least up to 2050, the report’s authors stated.

Instruments already exist or are being developed to achieve Swiss climate objectives. The CO2 Act for the period after 2024 also provides for new mechanisms to encourage the aviation industry to act.

The federal government will introduce new subsidies to support the aviation industry in its efforts to become carbon neutral. With the existing instruments and those planned from 2025, the federal government can set a course for a 70% reduction in carbon emissions from Swiss air traffic, the report said. But in order to fully achieve the net-zero target by 2050, carbon sequestration and storage (negative emission technologies) is also required.

Translated from French by Deepl/sb

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Sara Ibrahim

Do you worry about the environmental impact of AI?

Current artificial intelligence tools need huge amounts of energy and natural resources to function. Does this affect the way you use them?

Join the discussion
7 Likes
16 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Zeno Zoccatelli

Have you ever heard anything peculiar about Switzerland that you found interesting?

Is there anything peculiar related to Switzerland that has caught your interest? Share it with us, and we might feature it in an article!

Join the discussion
39 Likes
34 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

How important are Swiss-EU bilateral agreements for Swiss nationals living abroad?

What are the pros and cons of the new agreement between Bern and Brussels? How might it affect your life?

Join the discussion
48 Likes
16 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Simplon tunnel renovation leads to restrictions on train services

More

Simplon Tunnel renovation leads to restrictions on train services

This content was published on The Simplon railroad tunnel between Valais and Italy will be renovated over the next four years. The first construction phase will begin at the beginning of February and last until the end of July.

Read more: Simplon Tunnel renovation leads to restrictions on train services
Little Basel celebrates Vogel Gryff

More

Basel celebrates 14th-century Vogel Gryff tradition

This content was published on The three characters Wilde Maa (the wild man), Vogel Gryff (the griffin) and Leu (the lion) danced on the Mittlerebrücke (Middle Bridge) in front of hundreds of spectators and guests of honour.

Read more: Basel celebrates 14th-century Vogel Gryff tradition

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Read more

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR