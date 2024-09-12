Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Climate change

Groundwater tipped to give politicians greater headaches in future

Researchers from all over the world agreed that groundwater will become an issue in politics and society in the near future. The World Groundwater Congress ended on Thursday in Davos with a particularly strong domestic presence.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Researchers explained to the media in Davos that the important questions for the future of groundwater research are clear. To answer them, however, more research and more data are needed in all sub-disciplines, they emphasised.

+ What it takes to preserve groundwater in Switzerland

If there are problems with groundwater, this will also be the case in Switzerland in the coming years to decades, said James Thornton from the University of Bern.

In Switzerland, groundwater is particularly important as it supplies 80% of drinking water, added Philip Brunner from the University of Neuchâtel. It is by far the most important drinking water reservoir in the world. “The importance of groundwater is on the rise,” he said.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

News

A still from the film The Miracle of Helvetia for the "Super Superior Civilization" exhibition at the Swiss pavilion, organised by Pro Helvetia, at the 60th Venice Biennale on April 14, 2024.

More

Swiss parliament cuts Swiss Arts Council budget

This content was published on The Swiss parliament has approved a culture budget of almost CHF1 billion for 2025-2028. However, the budget of the Swiss Arts Council (Pro Helvetia) has been cut.

Read more: Swiss parliament cuts Swiss Arts Council budget

