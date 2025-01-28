Increase in heat deaths set to outweigh decrease in cold deaths

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Climate change

Generated with artificial intelligence.
The growing number of heat-related deaths due to climate change will significantly exceed the decline in the number of cold-related deaths in Europe, according to a study.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Climate change is also having a negative impact on the total number of temperature-related deaths in Switzerland.

In view of rising temperatures, it is important to understand the relationship between heat- and cold-related mortality, the international research team wrote in the study published on Monday in the journal Nature Medicine.

+ Why older women are hit hardest by deadly heatwaves

The study looked at 854 cities in 30 European countries, including Swiss cities, to determine how the number of premature deaths caused by cold and heat will develop as climate change progresses.

According to the researchers’ estimates, global warming could lead to over 2.3 million additional temperature-related deaths in the cities studied by 2099. However, climate protection and adaptation measures could prevent up to 70% of these additional deaths.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

