Climate protesters fined for blocking bank entrances

Climate demonstrators unsuccessfully argued that they had the right to peaceful protest. © Keystone / Ennio Leanza

Nine climate activists were handed fines ranging from CHF1,200 to CHF1,800 ($1,260-$1,900) for blocking access to Credit Suisse bank during a protest.

This content was published on November 18, 2022 - 18:27

swissinfo.ch/mga

Switzerland has seen a string of court cases relating to similar climate demonstrations, with various courts laying down different verdicts.

On Friday, the Zurich high court increased fines for the nine defendants who were appealing an earlier verdict. They were found guilty of trespass and public order offences.

The three men and six women, who all declined to give evidence in court, had staged a sit-down protest blocking access to the bank in Zurich in 2019.

The court rejected their defence that they had a right of protest and free assembly.

Verdicts in similar cases over the last few months have usually found defendants guilty.

But some lower courts have ruled in favour of peaceful demonstration and the right to protest against the degradation of the environment – even though such verdicts have often been overturned on appeal.





Articles in this story Why melting glaciers affect us all

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative