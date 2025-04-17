TIME magazine selects Swiss lawyer as one of the 100 most influential people

"Time" selects Cordelia Bähr as one of the 100 most influential people Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Cordelia Bähr is the only Swiss woman to make it onto the American magazine's list of the 100 most influential people of 2025. She helped the Climate Seniors to victory in court.

2 minutes

“I feel deeply honoured. I have fought for the success of the climate seniors for nine years – with every fibre of my heart. The judgement of the ECHR has made history,” Bähr was quoted as saying in a Greenpeace press release. Bähr is listed in the “Pioneers” category in the list of notables.

“We are delighted that our lawyer’s achievement has been recognised. The Climate Seniors could not have wished for a better lawyer,” said Rosmarie Wydler-Wälti, co-President of the Climate Seniors, in the press release.

More

More Landmark ruling: Switzerland’s climate policy violates human rights This content was published on The European Court of Human Rights says the Swiss authorities are responsible for not implementing efficient climate change policies and for violating the right to life of a group of elderly women. Read more: Landmark ruling: Switzerland’s climate policy violates human rights

The background to this is a ruling by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in Strasbourg in April 2024 on a complaint filed by the Climate Seniors activist group. It ruled there was a violation of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), as the court held that the state had an obligation to protect its citizens from the consequences of climate change.

Adapted from German by DeepL/ac

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. An editor then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out this short survey to help us understand your needs: https://survey.survicate.com/d0df481d0b13412d/?p=anonymousExternal linkExternal linkExternal link