Video calls, reading stories through a window, and dancing in the garden make these hard times a bit easier to get through. Everyone knows this is a temporary sacrifice that has to be made to ensure many more happy moments together in the future.

In this family living in Ticino, four generations are used to sharing moments of joy and love on a daily basis. However, the coronavirus pandemic and the recommendations issued by the Federal Office of Public Health require the younger members of the family to stay away from their elderly relatives in order to shield them from a disease that could put their lives in danger.



The first case of Covid-19 in Switzerland was detected in Ticino on February 25. Since then, all cantons have reported cases, and the Federal Council issued an official recommendation asking the population to stay at home. People should leave their house only to buy groceries, go to the pharmacy or doctor's office, and to go to work, if they cannot work from home. The country now has over 3,000 people confirmed cases and over 20 deaths.

