Actress Irène Jacob receives the Leopard Club Award

The French-Swiss actress Irène Jacob will be honored with the Leopard Club Award at the 77th Locarno Film Festival. She will receive the award on August 9 on the Piazza Grande.

In her honor, the film “Trois Couleurs : Rouge” (1994) by Krzysztof Kieślowski will also be shown on the evening of the award ceremony; the following day, she will present herself to the audience at a panel discussion.

Over the course of her career, Irène Jacob has worked with directors such as Krzysztof Kieślowski, Wim Wenders, Theo Angelopoulos and Agnieszka Holland; she has also acted for commercial directors such as John Badham and Stuart Baird. This list alone shows that Jacob “switches effortlessly between Hollywood action films and the quiet, late films of important European filmmakers”, as stated in a press release issued by the Locarno Film Festival on Tuesday.

Her collaboration with Kieślowski in particular has brought her international recognition and fame. She played the leading roles in the two films “The Two Lives of Veronica” (1991) and “Trois Couleurs : Rouge”. Jacob was born in Paris in 1966 and grew up in Geneva. In 1991, she was awarded Best Actress in Cannes and was nominated for a César.

The Locarno Film Festival has previously honored stars such as Faye Dunaway, Mia Farrow and Hilary Swank with the Leopard Club Award. The Dane Stellan Skarsgård turned down the award last year in solidarity with his colleagues who were on strike in Hollywood. The 77th edition of the Locarno Film Festival takes place from August 7 to 17.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

