Andrew Ridgeley back in Swiss Alps for BBC’s ‘Last Christmas’ documentary

Saas Fee VS was perfect for the video shoot of "Last Christmas"
Saas Fee VS was perfect for the video shoot of "Last Christmas" Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Wham! star Andrew Ridgeley fondly recalls filming the Christmas hit "Last Christmas" in Saas Fee. "Few places are as perfect as Switzerland and the Alps," he told Swiss newspaper Blick.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Ridgeley recently went back to the filming location for a BBC documentary and shared that the 1984 song reflects many people’s ideal Christmas. It’s a snowy Christmas in a cosy cabin with friends, with all the comforts and luxuries, said the 61-year-old on the 50th anniversary of the iconic Christmas song.

“There was a real party atmosphere in Saas-Fee. It was also very exuberant at times. If you gather a dozen twenty-year-olds for a ski weekend in the mountains, add festive cheer and alcohol, you’re going to have a good time.” The new BBC documentary Last Christmas Unwrapped features some scenes from this. These didn’t make it into the music video but show “how wild it was on location”.

Ridgeley said he recognised immediately that it was an extraordinary song. Singer George Michael (1963-2016) came to him absolutely thrilled. “And when I heard the track, I knew that my mate had created yet another brilliant composition. It was an annoying habit of his.”

Translated from German by DeepL/sp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

