Cinephiles flock to Zurich Film Festival
The Zurich Film Festival (ZFF) remains the largest film festival in Switzerland, attracting 137,000 entries for the 18th edition. This is an increase of 15% on pre-Covid 2019.This content was published on October 3, 2022 - 09:57
The 1,200-seat congress hall, which was used for all 11 festival days for the first time, contributed to the strong growth, the ZFF said in a statementExternal link on Sunday. In addition, 38 world and European premieres were shown, more than ever before.
Stars such as Eddie Redmayne, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Liam Neeson and Diane Kruger attended the event, which ended on Sunday evening.
“The last few days have clearly shown that after two years of pandemic, people have a great desire for cinema and shared film experiences again,” said Christian Jungen, the festival’s artistic director.
