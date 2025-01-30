Beyond Godard’s shadow: in search of the evasive Anne-Marie Miéville

She doesn't have to yell to make her point: Anne-Marie Miéville with Jean-Luc Godard in a scene of her film "Nous sommes tous encore ici" (We are all still here), 1996. © Périphéria / Les Films du Losange / Véga films / Les Films Alain Sarde

The Swiss filmmaker Anne-Marie Miéville is perhaps best-known as Jean-Luc Godard’s partner in life and art. At the time of his death in 2022, Miéville, now 79, had long withdrawn from filmmaking and she has always avoided the public eye. But far from disappearing, her films are now gaining new attention at festivals.

Öykü Sofuoğlu

Since the great French-Swiss filmmaker’s death at the age of 92 in 2022, the cinema and art world has been experiencing a “Godard moment”, to borrow the title of a recent screening and exhibition program at the Musée de l’OrangerieExternal link in Paris.

There has been a steady stream of books, articles, conferences, screenings and exhibitions—in Nyon, Paris, Berlin, Porto and most recently in London. With the imminent creation of the Jean-Luc Godard Foundation, a long-term project of documentation, archiving, and restoration is also on the horizon.

This foundation was already credited as curators in the exhibition at the Serralves Foundation in Porto as Collectif Ô Contraire, a collective composed of Godard’s collaborators over two decades: Fabrice Aragno, Nicole Brenez, Jean-Paul Battaggia, and Paul Grivas.

But one name missing from these initiatives is Anne-Marie Miéville, Godard’s partner in life, and, very often, in art. Given the intertwined nature of their professional and personal lives, it seems odd that she is not named among the contributors to this Godard moment. Miéville was Godard’s third and final wife.

Miéville in a scene of “After the Reconciliation”, with Godard in the shadow. Collection Cinémathèque suisse. Tous droits réservés

Remaining in the shadows

SWI swissinfo.ch’s efforts to reach Miéville through her acquaintances and festival contacts were unsuccessful. The last published interview she gave dates back to 2000, following the release of her fourth and last feature film, Après la réconciliation.

The couple lived quietly and discreetly in the small Swiss municipality of Rolle, near Lake Geneva, their home since 1978. But Godard never stayed completely out of the public eye and even cultivated an online presence in his later years, occasionally indulging fans with Instagram Lives, or enigmatic self-portraits.

In contrast, Miéville was said to be wary of those more interested in her as a person than a filmmaker. Her guardedness was often alluded to jokingly by interlocutors in the few radio and TV interviews she gave. She would respond with bemusement and frustration.

“I never had any problems when it came to getting recognition, I never suffered from being in the shadow,” Miéville once said in an interview in Le Monde. Now it seems that she chose to remain there.

Beyond cinema

At the opening party for Godard’s exhibition at the Musée de l’Orangerie, attended by renowned figures like Dominique Païni, a curator, programmer and the former director of the Cinémathèque française, and Alain Bergala, a film critic and former editor-in-chief of Cahiers du cinema, this writer’s questions met discouraging responses.

A shared unease about speaking on behalf of someone who had chosen not to speak publicly, vague comments on grief and loss, and a definitive statement from Jean-Paul Battaggia: “Anne-Marie Miéville left the world of cinema; all of this doesn’t interest her anymore.”

On the shooting of “Sauve qui peut (la vie)”, aka “Every man for Himself”, 1980. Alain Bergala/DR

Fabrice Aragno, who recently spoke to swissinfo.ch about Jean-Luc Godard, seemed to share this sense of finality regarding Miéville’s work. In a brief phone call, Aragno said: “Jean-Luc used to say that she was much faster than him,” because in just 10 films “she managed to traverse the entire range of cinema. It took him much longer. He wasn’t done yet.”

Jean-Michel Frodon, the former editor-in-chief of Cahiers du cinéma, interviewed Miéville during his time at Le Monde. A great admirer of her films, Frodon explained that he had lost contact with her long ago. Having only second-hand information about the evolution of her relationship with Godard as well as the health challenges and other difficulties she faced over the past 15 years, he said he couldn’t give a reliable update.

“The idolatrous forms of worship surrounding Godard—execrable during his lifetime but, alas for him and for us, partly indispensable to the continuation of his work—can only worsen after his death,” Frodon said.

“And they worsen the way she has (despite Godard’s efforts) been rendered invisible as the co-author of many of his works. Her four feature films remain very dear to me, and I can only rejoice at any gesture that helps to preserve or restore some of the attention they deserve.”

Scene from a more public past: Anne-Marie Miéville (left) with the Swiss film maker Richard Dindo and the producer Ruth Waldburger, during the 1994 Locarno Film Festival. Keystone

Honours in absentia

Recently, there have been several such gestures. Miéville’s work was honored in two film festivals this fall—in late October at the Ji.hlava International Documentary Film Festival in the Czech Republic, then in Madrid in November, at the Márgenes Festival and the Filmoteca Español de Madrid. Before this year, her films had seldom been screened internationally and even less so in Switzerland, her home country, where no festival or art institution has yet offered a comprehensive program dedicated to her work.

Ji.hlava Film Festival’s programme manager, Adriana Belešová, said the retrospective dedicated to Miéville’s work was expected to resonate more with cinephiles, film studies specialists and filmmakers than with the general Czech audience. Belešová said that although the collaboration between Godard and Miéville was far from the conventional dynamic of a female artist overshadowed by her male counterpart, critics and journalists often depicted it that way.

“We wanted to highlight just how multi-creative Miéville was,” Belešová said. “That’s why we selected films that illustrate the various roles she held—doing the sound, the editing, and writing the voice-overs.”

Following the programs organized at Ji.hlava and Márgenes, the non-profit association Filmkollektiv Frankfurt is also hosting a retrospective in December focused on Miéville’s solo work. Aragno told swissinfo.ch that they are currently seeking funding to digitise the negatives and copies, many of which are only available in video formats from the 1990s: “35mm prints are hard to circulate,” he said. “We’re trying to ensure the films can be properly seen in theaters, with subtitled versions available worldwide.”

Aragno said he is glad of the renewed interest in Miéville’s work. “Even Jean-Luc was really annoyed when people were sometimes only interested in her because of him. It’s important for her cinema to exist for its own sake.”

Who is Anne-Marie Miéville? Born in Lausanne in 1945, Miéville briefly pursued a singing career, worked at a Palestinian bookstore in Paris, and lived with the Swiss photographer and filmmaker Francis Reusser for some time. Miéville’s meeting with Jean-Luc Godard in 1971 marked the beginning of a rich creative partnership, often referred to as their “Sonimage” period, the name of the production company they established in Grenoble. Sonimage functioned as a creative laboratory well ahead of its time, experimenting with themes such as family, communication, representation, and labor. In 1977, Miéville made her first solo film, Papa comme maman, for Swiss Radio Television (RTS). Throughout the 1980s, Miéville continued working with Godard as the editor, screenwriter, and co-director on two films, while also making her debut feature, Mon cher sujet, in 1988. Six years after her first film, which explored aspects of womanhood across generations, Miéville directed her second, Lou n’a pas dit non (1994). With its unique sensibility, Lou n’a pas dit non incorporated art forms such as poetry, performance and sculpture. Her focus shifted to philosophy with Nous sommes tous encore ici (1997)—a three-part film featuring segments from Plato’s Gorgias and Hannah Arendt’s The Origins of Totalitarianism, in which Aurore Clément and Godard portrayed a couple. Après la réconciliation (2000) her last feature to date, featured Miéville and Godard as a couple who meet and talk with a younger couple about love, desire, and fear.

