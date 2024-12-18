Listening: Locarno Film Festival considers shifting dates
The Locarno Film Festival is considering moving from the beginning of August to the second half of July for its 80th edition in 2027. This should strengthen Locarno's position as a "renowned platform for international cinema", the festival management announced.
Due to the “far-reaching changes” in the film industry in recent years, the shifting of the dates appears necessary in order to meet the challenges of the industry, a statement said.
The move to the second half of July is intended to ensure that the festival meets the expectations of its audience and continues to attract international professionals, established filmmakers and major film productions, it said.
The decision to move the festival dates will be made in close consultation with public authorities and “all relevant interest groups”, the statement continued. The aim is to make a decision that offers “the best framework conditions for supporting the festival”.
The next two editions of the Locarno Film Festival will take place from August 6-16, 2025, and August 5-15, 2026.
