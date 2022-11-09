Sarah Jollien-Fardel wins Swiss Goncourt literary prize

Sa préférée (The Favourite) is Sarah Jollien-Fardel's debut novel © Keystone / Jean-christophe Bott

Swiss journalist Sarah Jollien-Fardel has won this year’s Choix Goncourt de la Suisse literary prize for her debut novel Sa préférée (The Favourite) about domestic violence.

This content was published on November 9, 2022 - 09:25

Keystone-SDA/ts

Jollien-Fardel from canton Valais in western Switzerland recently won the Fnac novel prize, one of the five major French prizes, for her “dark and heart-wrenching novel”, as the French Publishers’ Agency described itExternal link.

The book tackles “challenging issues including physical abuse, rape, alcoholism and suicide. Yet the picturesque setting lightens the air of the atmosphere, bringing a taste of hope to a tormented soul”, the agency said.

More than 70 students from Switzerland’s various language regions debated the shortlisted works, following the example of the Académie Goncourt in Paris, according to a statementExternal link from the French Embassy in Bern, which announced the winner on Tuesday.

This jury, comprising representatives from seven Swiss universities (Basel, Bern, Zurich, Fribourg, Lausanne, Neuchâtel and Ticino) as well as the federal technology institute ETH Zurich, determines its own Choix Goncourt de la Suisse.

Sponsored by the Académie Goncourt, the Choix Goncourt de la Suisse is a project coordinated by the French Embassy in Switzerland.

The Prix Goncourt is named after the writer brothers Edmond and Jules de Goncourt. In his will of 1896, Edmond de Goncourt stipulated the founding of an Académie Goncourt and the endowment of the Prix Goncourt. It has been awarded since 1903 by the Académie Goncourt, founded in 1900, and is intended to honour the best narrative work published in French for that year.

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative