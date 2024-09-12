Singer Caterina Valente dies at her Swiss home, aged 93.

Caterine Valente performed all over Europe and in the US. Keystone-SDA

Renowned singer Caterina Valente (All Paris is Dreaming of Love) has died at the age of 93. She passed away peacefully on September 9 at her home in Lugano, Switzerland, her press spokesman Günther Huber told the German Press Agency.

“At the request of the deceased, the funeral was held in strict privacy and there will be no further ceremonies or memorial services,” he reported. The family asked that their privacy be respected.

In her long career, Valente created evergreens, mainly in the 1950s and 1960s, that are still well-known today: Ganz Paris träumt von der Liebe, Tschau, Tschau, Bambina or Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Honolulu Strandbikini. She sang in German, Italian, French, English and many other languages.

The entertainer also became famous for her versatile voice: she sang chansons, jazz and pop songs. After receiving the Bambi in 2005, she withdrew into private life but remained active on Facebook, among other things. She often wrote there with her mischievous humor, such as “Old age is not for wimps”.

Valente was born in Paris in 1931 to Italian musicians. The family had been active in show business for generations. Valente was already touring with her parents in the 1930s, sometimes even performing on stage.

