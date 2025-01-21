Swiss film in competition at the 75th Berlinale has a shot at Golden Bear

The Swiss film La Cache will have its world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival, the organisers said. Keystone-SDA

The feature film La Cache by Lausanne screenwriter and director Lionel Baier has a chance of winning the Silver or Golden Bear at the 75th Berlinale, festival organisers said while announcing the line-up at a press conference on Tuesday.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Schweizer Filme haben an der 75. Berlinale Chancen im Wettbewerb Original Read more: Schweizer Filme haben an der 75. Berlinale Chancen im Wettbewerb

The comedy follows the trials of an extended family as the protests of May 1968 unfold in Paris. It features the late French actor Michel Blanc, who died last October, in his last screen role. La Cache will have its world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival, the organisers said.

Also to be seen in competition will be the drama Mother’s Baby by Austrian director Johanna Moder. The film is a co-production with Swiss participation. German-Swiss actress Marie Leuenberger plays the lead role of conductor Julia, whose desire to have a child takes unexpected turns. Leuenberger is known for her role as Nora in the 2017 Swiss film The Divine Order.

The 75th edition of the Berlinale takes place February 13 to 25.

