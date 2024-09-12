Swiss wrestling faces fan behaviour concerns

Swiss wrestling, known as schwingen, continues to grow in popularity, but its increasing commercialisation has raised concerns. Wrestlers and officials worry about preserving the traditions and values of this traditional Swiss sport.

The atmosphere at some wrestling festivals has been a recurring topic of concern this season.

“We must ensure the atmosphere doesn’t become like that of football matches,” says Peter Imfeld, an official of the Swiss Wrestling Federation, speaking to Swiss public television, SRF. Imfeld, once one of Switzerland’s toughest wrestlers, is a former Swiss champion and ten-time winner of the prestigious Brünigschwinget schwingen event.

‘Fan camps becoming too extreme’

“I remember in my day, everything was always respectful,” says Imfeld, now technical director of the Obwalden and Nidwalden Wrestling Association. “Today, there are fan camps that are becoming too extreme.”

This issue came to the forefront after a match between Switzerland’s “Schwingen King,” Joel Wicki, and a tough opponent from canton Bern. It was a classic ‘David versus Goliath’ encounter, where Bernese fans enthusiastically cheered for their underdog. Although the match ended in a draw, the Bernese supporters celebrated as if it were a victory, with some even waving flags.

This has sparked debate about wrestling values. For some, it was simply excitement over the underdog’s performance. For others it was seen as disrespect towards the host from central Switzerland. Christian Stucki, the 2019 Schwingen King from canton Bern, downplays the issue: “I don’t think it’s a Bernese problem. This happened when I was in central or eastern Switzerland too. I don’t see it as that serious.”

Pirmin Reichmuth, one of the country’s top wrestlers from central Switzerland, disagrees. “At some festivals, there are spectators who don’t understand wrestling scores,” he says. “You’re hearing more and more booing, which is unacceptable.”

When he speaks about wrestling values, Reichmuth refers to decency, respect, and camaraderie. “We need to make sure these values don’t disappear. They are exactly why wrestling is growing in popularity.”

Rising spectator numbers

It’s not just the federal festivals that have been booming – other major events are also drawing larger crowds. For example, 20 years ago, the Bernese Cantonal Wrestling Festival in St Stephan had 3,500 spectators. This August in Burgdorf, almost 12,000 attended. The Northeastern Switzerland Wrestling Festival attracted 5,000 spectators in 2004; 20 years later, around 10,000 fans were present.

Is the increasingly heated atmosphere a downside of commercialisation? “I wouldn’t say it’s a downside,” says Markus Lauener, president of the Swiss Wrestling Federation. “It’s just a different mix of spectators. We do want excitement in the arenas. Rivalries between the wrestling federations are fine, but of course, we don’t want people booing.”

Florian Gnägi, a wrestler from Bern and a member of the Wrestling Athletes’ Council, shares these concerns. “In my opinion, some festivals have gone too far; respect must be maintained,” he says-

Gnägi plans to raise the issue in the Athletes’ Council at the end of the season and then address it with the association. “Maybe a code of conduct for wrestling fans—that’s what comes to mind,” he suggests.

