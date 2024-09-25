Switzerland to try its luck at 2025 Oscars with ‘Reinas’

Reinas is “a tender and subtly told story by a Swiss director who has already proven that she can touch the hearts of a global audience”, the Federal Office for Culture said on Wednesday.
The film by Swiss-Peruvian filmmaker Reynicke is an autobiographically inspired story about a mother who wants to move from Lima to the US with her two daughters. The reason for the move include economic crisis, political unrest and a lack of prospects in 1990s Peru.
Reinas thus won out over Le procès du chien (“The Trial of the Dog”), directed by Laetitia Dosch.
On December 17, Hollywood will announce whether the work will be included on the shortlist of films eligible for an Oscar nomination. The awards take place in March 2025.
