Switzerland to try its luck at 2025 Oscars with ‘Reinas’

Klaudia Reynicke at the 2024 Locarno Film Festival. Keystone / Jean-Christophe Bott

Klaudia Reynicke’s film was announced on Wednesday as the official Swiss entrance for the “best international feature” category in next year’s Academy Awards.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de “Reinas” geht für die Schweiz ins Rennen um einen Auslandsoscar Original Read more: “Reinas” geht für die Schweiz ins Rennen um einen Auslandsoscar

Reinas is “a tender and subtly told story by a Swiss director who has already proven that she can touch the hearts of a global audience”, the Federal Office for Culture said on Wednesday.

The film by Swiss-Peruvian filmmaker Reynicke is an autobiographically inspired story about a mother who wants to move from Lima to the US with her two daughters. The reason for the move include economic crisis, political unrest and a lack of prospects in 1990s Peru.

Reinas thus won out over Le procès du chien (“The Trial of the Dog”), directed by Laetitia Dosch.

On December 17, Hollywood will announce whether the work will be included on the shortlist of films eligible for an Oscar nomination. The awards take place in March 2025.

