Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

dairy news Swiss cheese habits continue to soften in 2018

cheese

Semi-hard question: which cheese is this?

(© Keystone / Gaetan Bally)

Cheese eaters in Switzerland upped their intake by 320 grams per person in 2018, according to annual statistics. Soft and spreadable types remain firm favourites.

Some 186,000 tonnes of cheese were eaten in Switzerland in 2018, according to the yearly stats released by several agricultural organisations. Per capita, this amounts to 21.73 kilos each, a slight increase on the previous year (+1.5%).

Soft options are still the frontrunners: mozzarella, quark, and cheese spreads continued their growth in popularity over the past decade and now make up over a third of all cheese eaten.

+ The ‘Swiss made’ label comes with strict criteria

Two-thirds of these soft cheese types are produced in Switzerland, a proportion in line with the overall domestically-produced share (67%). Though still considerable, this marks a drop from 10 years ago, when 75% of cheese was Swiss-made.

Semi-hard cheeses – varieties like Tilsiter, Appenzeller, or Vacherin (see photo) – were the second-most scoffed type in 2018, while hard cheeses (Emmental or Gruyère, for example) were third.

Sonochemistry Cheese exposed to hip-hop tastes better, finds Swiss experiment

A quirky experiment that exposed Swiss cheese to different kinds of music found that hip-hop made it taste the best.

This content was published on March 14, 2019 5:35 PM

Keystone-SDA/dos

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.








Click here to see more newsletters