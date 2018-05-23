Data Privacy Statement 2

This content was published on May 23, 2018 4:15 PM May 23, 2018 - 16:15

Each time you use the Internet, your browser automatically transmits certain data which we then store in log files.

Information about the browser type and version used User's operating system User's Internet service provider User's IP address Date and time of connection Website from which the user's system was referred to our website Websites that the user's system connects to from our website Name of the downloaded file Data volume transferred Message indicating if the download was successful

We store the log files for troubleshooting and security purposes. They are stored for up to 10 days and then deleted. Log files that need to continue to be stored for evidence purposes, are excluded from this deletion until the respective incident has been cleared up and may, in isolated cases, be passed on to the investigating authorities.

(Last updated: 25.05.2018)





Cookies

What are cookies?

Cookies are small text files that are sent to the user's browser and stored there when the user visits a website. When the user visits the same website again, the user's browser sends the contents of the cookie back to the website server so that it can identify the user.

How long are cookies stored in the browser?

Some cookies are automatically deleted when the browser session ends (these are called session cookies), others are stored in the user's browser permanently or for a particular period of time and delete themselves independently (temporary or permanent cookies).

How can you prevent the use of cookies or delete them?

If you visit the link below, you can see the activation states of the cookies on your system from various suppliers and choose to turn off the collection and processing of your data with their cookies: https://www.youronlinechoices.com/de/praferenzmanagementexternal link

There is also a centralized opt-out service for various cookies, mainly from US suppliers, here: https://optout.networkadvertising.orgexternal link

The [technical instructions for changing your browser settings] will show you how to delete cookies in your browser. Alternatively, you can open a settings window by pressing Ctrl+Shift+Delete in most browsers.

(Last updated: 25.05.2018)

Which cookies do we use and for what purpose?

We use cookies to make our website more user-friendly and to measure and evaluate usage of our platforms. Some elements of our website require us to be able to identify the calling browser after switching pages. We also use cookies on our website to analyse our users' browsing behaviour.

(Last updated: 25.05.2018)

Essential cookies

Certain cookies are necessary so that we can provide our online services securely. These include, for example, cookies that

serve to identify or authenticate our users

temporarily store certain user inputs (e.g. online form content)

store certain user preferences (e.g. search or language settings)

store data to ensure smooth playback of video and audio content.

(Last updated: 25.05.2018)

Analysis cookies

We use analysis cookies to analyse user behaviour (e.g. subpages visited, search queries performed) in statistical form.

(Last updated: 25.05.2018)

Tracking cookies with social plug-ins

If you use social plug-ins, the suppliers of the plug-ins often store cookies on your system.

(Last updated: 25.05.2018)





Web analytics tools

We need statistical information on the use of our online platforms in order to make them more user-friendly and to do market research.

We use the following web analytics tools for this. The browsing profiles created by these tools using analytics cookies or by evaluating the log files are not matched with the personal data. The tools either do not use users' IP addresses at all or abbreviate them as soon as they have been collected. The suppliers of the web analytics tools only process data on our behalf, in accordance with our instructions and not for their own purposes.

For each web analytics tool you will find its supplier and how you can stop the tool from collecting and processing your data. Please note that for tools that use opt-out cookies, the opt-out function is device- or browser-specific and only applies to the device and browser you are using at that moment. You can also completely prevent browsing profiles from being created by deactivating the use of any cookies.

Google Analytics: Google Analytics is a service provided by Google Inc., 1600 Amphitheatre Parkway, Mountain View, CA 94043, USA ("Google"). We use Google Analytics with Google's "anonymize IP" feature. This means that Google truncates the IP address, normally within the EU, and in some exceptional cases, only when the data reaches the US. In any case, it only ever stores IP addresses in truncated form. You can opt out of having your data collected and processed by this tool by downloading the browser plug-in here: https://tools.google.com/dlpage/gaoptout?hl=de external link .

Webtrekk: Webtrekk is a service provided by Webtrekk GmbH, Boxhagener Strasse 76-78, 10245 Berlin, Germany. You can prevent this tool from tracking your data by downloading and storing the opt-out cookie available here: https://optout.webtrekk.net/?r=http://www.webtrekk.com/index/datenschutzerklaerung/opt-out.html external link .

Optimizely: Optimizely is a service provided by Optimizely GmbH, Spichernstrasse 6, 50672 Köln, Germany. You can stop this tool from tracking your data by using the opt-out function provided here: https://www.optimizely.com/de/opt_out external link

TagCommander: TagCommander is provided by Fjord Technologies SAS 3-5, rue Saint Georges, F-75009 Paris, France. You can prevent this tool from tracking your data by using the opt-out function at the following link: https://www.commandersact.com/en/privacy/ external link

NET-Metrix-Audit and NET-Metrix-Profile: NET-Metrix-Audit and NET-Metrix-Profile are services of NET-Metrix AG, Bachmattstrasse 53, 8048 Zurich, Switzerland. You can prevent these tools from tracking your data by using the opt-out options here: https://www.net-metrix.ch/ueber-uns/datenschutzerklaerung external link

comScore: comScore is a service provided by comScore, Inc., 11950 Democracy Drive, Suite 600, Reston, VA 20190, USA. You can prevent this tool from tracking your data by using the opt-out option here: https://www.comscore.com/About-comScore/Privacy-Policy external link

Parse.ly: Parse.ly is provided by Parsly Inc., 33 East 33rd Street, 10th Floor, New York, NY 10016, USA. You can prevent this tool from tracking your data by using the opt-out option here: https://www.parse.ly/privacy-policy/ external link

Chartbeat: Chartbeat is provided by Chartbeat Inc, 826 Broadway, Floor 6 New York, NY 10003, USA. You can prevent this tool from tracking your data by using the opt-out option here: https://chartbeat.com/privacy/ external link

New Relic Data Monitoring: New Relic Data Monitoring is provided by New Relic Inc., San Francisco HQ 188 Spear St., Suite 1200 San Francisco, USA. You can prevent these tools from tracking your data by using the opt-out option here: https://newrelic.com/termsandconditions/privacy external link

Datadog: Datadog is provided by Datadog, Inc., 620 8th Ave, 45th Floor, New York, USA. You can prevent this tool from tracking your data by using the opt-out option here: https://www.datadoghq.com/legal/privacy/ external link

Quintly: Quintly is a service provided by Quintly GmbH, Neusser Str. 93, 50670 Köln, Germany. You can prevent this tool from tracking your data by using the opt-out option here: https://www.quintly.com/privacy external link

Kantar Media: Kantar Media is a service provided by Kantar Media Ltd., 222 Grays Inn Road, London WC1X 8HB, England. You can prevent this tool from tracking your data by using the opt-out option here: https://www.kantarmedia.com/global/privacy-statement external link

(Last updated: 25.05.2018)





Social plug-ins

What are plug-ins?

Plug-ins allow us to integrate social media into the SRG online platforms for the convenience of our users. In the following, the various providers of the plug-ins are jointly referred to as the "plug-in providers".

The functions of the plug-ins are deactivated by default to prevent any automatic disclosure of the user data to the provider. Plug-ins (by Shariff) only send the data once they have been activated, i.e. clicked by the user. Your Internet browser then sends the log files (including your IP address) directly to the plug-in provider's server where they may be stored. The server may be located outside the EU or the EEA (e.g. in the USA).

How can you prevent plug-ins from being activated?

If you want to prevent a data exchange between your system and social media, you should log out of the social media before using SRG's online platforms. You should also activate private mode in your browser's data privacy settings.

It also helps to deactivate or limit cookies in your browser settings so that third parties cannot track your browsing behaviour. You can also prevent the plug-ins from loading altogether by using a script blocker as an add-on in your browser.

(Last updated: 25.05.2018)

Does SRG have any influence over the scope of the data processed by the plug-ins?

The plug-ins are independent extensions of the plug-in providers. SRG therefore has no influence over the scope of the data collected via the plug-ins and stored by the plug-in providers. If one of the plug-in providers above has placed cookies on your system, it can record your browsing behaviour and create detailed user profiles using tracking data.

For further information about the purpose and scope of data collection and the processing and use of your data by the plug-in providers, as well as your rights and configuration options to protect your data, please look up the data privacy statements of the respective providers. In the context of our online platforms, we use the social plug-ins of the following providers:

Facebook social network plug-in: Facebook is run at www.facebook.com by Facebook Inc., 1601 S. California Ave, Palo Alto, CA 94304, USA and at www.facebook.de by Facebook Ireland Limited, Hanover Reach, 5-7 Hanover Quay, Dublin 2, Ireland ("Facebook"). You will find an overview of Facebook's plug-ins and what they look like here: http://developers.facebook.com/docs/plugins external link ; for Facebook data privacy information go to: https://www.facebook.com/policy.php external link

Twitter plug-ins: Twitter is run by Twitter Inc., 1355 Market St, Suite 900, San Francisco, CA 94103, USA ("Twitter"). An overview of the Twitter plug-ins and what they look like is available here: https://twitter.com/about/resources/buttons external link ; for Twitter's data privacy policy visit: https://twitter.com/privacy external link

Plug-ins of Google+ social network and YouTube: Google+ is run by Google Inc., 1600 Amphitheatre Parkway, Mountain View, CA 94043, USA ("Google"). An overview of the Google plug-ins and what they look like is available here: https://developers.google.com/+/plugins external link ; for the Google+ data privacy policy visit: https://www.google.com/intl/de/+/policy/+1button.html external link

Pinterest plug-ins: Pinterest is run by Pinterest Inc, 808 Brennan St, San Francisco, CA 94103, USA ("Pinterest"). An overview of the Pinterest plug-ins and what they look like is available here: https://developers.pinterest.com/tools/widget-builder/; for the Pinterest data privacy policy visit: about.pinterest.com/de/privacy-policy external link

Instagram plug-ins: Instagram is run by Instagram LLC., 1601 Willow Road, Menlo Park, CA 94025, USA ("Instagram"). An overview of the Instagram plug-ins and what they look like is available here: http://blog.instagram.com/post/36222022872/introducing-instagram-badges ; for the Instagram data privacy policy visit: https://help.instagram.com/155833707900388/ external link

LikeBtn plug-ins: LikeBtn is run by LikeBtn, 10 Georgievskaya, 37, Tver, Russia. You can prevent this tool from tracking your data by following the opt-out instructions here: https://likebtn.com/en/privacy external link

AddThis plug-ins: AddThis is operated Oracle America, Inc. ("Oracle") in 500 Oracle Parkway, Redwood Shores, CA 94065, USA. You can prevent this tool from tracking your data by following the opt-out instructions here: http://www.addthis.com/privacy/opt-out

(Last updated: 25.05.2018)





User-generated content

The SRG online platforms have integrated functionalities that allow our users to produce and publish their own content. This integration is important to SRG in order to actively include users in the media creation process. The functionalities require users to register and to give their consent to the processing of their content.



The user-generated content is personal data. It is stored in a logfile and used exclusively for its original purpose, e.g. as a forum, comment, chat or blog post. As soon as there is no longer a need to store it, it is deleted.



SRG uses third-party solutions in connection with user-generated content. These include, for example:



Janrain, Inc.

sms.at mobile internet services gmbh (websms)

b1group GmbH (talk42)

Neopoly GmbH

Widgix, LLC dba SurveyGizmo

TYPEFORM S.L.

CoreMedia AG

Hearken, Inc.

Amazee Labs AG

(Last updated: 25.05.2018)





Newsletter / push messages

We offer you the option to subscribe to our newsletters and push messages. When you do this, you give your consent to receive newsletters and push messages.

If you no longer wish to receive the newsletters and push messages, you can revoke your consent at any time. Please use the relevant unsubscribe links or contact us us.

SRG uses third-party solutions in connection with its newsletters / push messages. These include, for example:

Newsletter2Go GmbH

The Rocket Science Group (MailChimp)

Urban Airship, Inc.

(Last updated: 25.05.2018)

Contact forms (also for competitions)

We use contact forms to help you contact us directly and, for example, send us questions or suggestions about our online platforms or take part in competitions. The personal details we collect for this (e.g. last name, first name, address, e-mail) are used exclusively for the purposes indicated at the time.

If you have any questions about how your personal data are processed, please use the contact details in the confirmation email we send in response your message or contact us.

SRG uses third-party solutions in connection with contact forms. These include, for example:

JotForm, Inc.

Ergopix Sàrl

tpc Switzerland AG (eMedia)

B&B Endemol Shine AG

Quizworks B.V. (Easy LMS)

We delete the data you send us in contact forms as soon as there is no longer a need to store them.

(Last updated: 25.05.2018)





Technical tips about browser settings

You can change your browser's data privacy settings to prevent third parties from tracking your browsing behaviour. To do this, activate private mode. It is also helpful to deactivate or limit the use of cookies in your browser settings. You can also prevent plug-ins from loading at all with the help of add-ons (script blockers).

For more about this, look up the instructions for your browser:

Glossary: Data privacy in Switzerland and the EU

Overview of the main differences in terminology definitions:

DSG: Swiss Federal Act on Data Protection (DSG) issued 19 June 1992 (last updated 1 January 2014) EU DS-GVO: REGULATION (EU) 2016/679 OF THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT AND COUNCIL of 27 April 2016 on the protection of natural persons with regard to the processing of personal data, and on the free movement of such data and repealing directive 95/46/EG (General Data Protection Regulation) Personal data Personal data Sensitive personal data Special categories of personal data Processing Processing Personality profile Profiling Controller of the data file Controller Data processing by third parties Processor

E-DSG: Draft of Revised Swiss Data Protection Act Personendaten (Daten) Besonders schützenswerte Personendaten Bearbeiten Profiling Verantwortlicher Auftragsbearbeiter

(Last updated: 25.05.2018)

