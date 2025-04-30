Swiss government favours simple majority referendum for EU vote

Agreements with the EU: the Federal Council in favour of an optional referendum Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The proposed Swiss-EU political deal should be decided by a simple majority of voters at the ballot box, without a double cantonal majority, the government recommends.

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Accords avec l’UE: le Conseil fédéral pour un référendum facultatif Original Read more: Accords avec l’UE: le Conseil fédéral pour un référendum facultatif

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Parliament will have the final say on the mode of referendum used to decide the issue.

The optional referendum on international treaties is the most constitutionally sound and politically viable solution, according to the government in a press release. By choosing this option, it is demonstrating its desire for political continuity and consistency.

+ Swiss-EU economic relations in eight charts

The Federal Council says it is following its previous practice and ensuring the continuity of Switzerland’s European policy. This approach corresponds to that adopted for the Bilateral Agreements I and II, even though the Schengen/Dublin agreements provided for a more extensive dynamic adoption of law than the current package of agreements.

+ Swiss-EU bilateral deal updates explained

The government has made it clear, however, that its decision does not prejudge the question of a mandatory “sui generis” referendum on international treaties, i.e. the need for a double majority referendum. It thus leaves room for manoeuvre for parliament and the cantons. The Federal Assembly will take a final decision on this issue during the debates.

The Federal Council reiterated the need for stable and reliable relations with the EU in view of the current tense geopolitical situation. The texts of the agreements negotiated last year are due to be initialled in May. The opening of a consultation procedure on the package of agreements, as well as on the structure of the project and the type of referendum, is scheduled for before the summer.

The government has also said that it will submit to parliament four separate federal decrees subject to referendum: one on the stabilisation of bilateral relations and three on the development of bilateral relations in the areas of food safety, electricity and health. This procedure respects the constitutional principle of unity of subject matter.

Translated from French by DeepL/mga

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.

External Content