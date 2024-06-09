Climate article added to Aargau constitution

Watering vegetable fields in Aargau, northern Switzerland
Keystone / Urs Flueeler
Voters in the Swiss canton of Aargau have approved an amendment writing a climate article into its constitution. The new article aims to strengthen the canton’s responsibility for climate protection.
This content was published on
June 9, 2024 - 14:52
Check out our selection of newsletters. Subscribe . here
The article, approved by 56.8% of voters on Sunday, says the canton and the municipalities are committed to limiting climate change and strengthening their ability to adapt to the adverse effects of climate change. In doing so, they must take into account the objectives of the federal government and the international agreements that are binding for Switzerland.
+ Landmark ruling: Switzerland’s climate policy violates human rights
The climate article caused little debate in the run-up to the vote. Only the right-wing Swiss People’s Party was against it, describing the article as superfluous.
All other parties supported the article passed by parliament. Those in favour stated that a legal basis for climate protection and a binding obligation should be created.
The cantons of Basel City, Bern, Geneva, Glarus, Vaud and Zurich, among others, already have a climate article in their constitutions. The canton of Fribourg has its own climate law.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
More
More
June 9 votes: results from across Switzerland
This content was published on
Jun 9, 2024
The results of the four votes in Switzerland on June 9 2024.
Read more: June 9 votes: results from across Switzerland
External Content
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.
Articles in this story
More
Geneva voters refuse to extend political rights to foreigners
This content was published on
Jun 9, 2024
Voters in Geneva have rejected a move to extend political rights to foreigners.
Read more: Geneva voters refuse to extend political rights to foreigners
More
Hate symbols banned by voters in Geneva
This content was published on
Jun 9, 2024
Hate symbols such as the Nazi swastika will be banned from public spaces in Geneva.
Read more: Hate symbols banned by voters in Geneva
More
Swiss condemn aggression against Danish prime minister
This content was published on
Jun 8, 2024
On Saturday, Swiss President Viola Amherd expressed her shock at the attack on Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.
Read more: Swiss condemn aggression against Danish prime minister
More
Hundreds of Saint Bernard dogs gather in Switzerland for world competition
This content was published on
Jun 8, 2024
Over a hundred Saint Bernards have descended on Martigny, in canton Valais to kick off the World Union of Saint Bernard Clubs competition.
Read more: Hundreds of Saint Bernard dogs gather in Switzerland for world competition
More
Giacometti lamp tops million-franc mark in Geneva auction
This content was published on
Jun 8, 2024
A “Tête de femme” floor lamp by Swiss artist Alberto Giacometti topped the million-franc mark at a Piguet auction in Geneva.
Read more: Giacometti lamp tops million-franc mark in Geneva auction
More
UN rights expert criticises Swiss pressure in trade negotiations
This content was published on
Jun 8, 2024
The UN Special Rapporteur on the Right to Food has accused EFTA countries of pressuring Thailand and Malaysia in trade deals.
Read more: UN rights expert criticises Swiss pressure in trade negotiations
More
Switzerland gives CHF60 million to Ukraine for digitalisation
This content was published on
Jun 7, 2024
The Swiss government has agreed to give war-ravaged Ukraine CHF58.7 million ($65.5 million) towards the digitalisation of its public administration.
Read more: Switzerland gives CHF60 million to Ukraine for digitalisation
More
Three people arrested in Switzerland in international drug gang crackdown
This content was published on
Jun 7, 2024
International co-operation led to 17 people being arrested in six European countries and large quantities of drugs also being seized.
Read more: Three people arrested in Switzerland in international drug gang crackdown
More
Federal Council banks on R&D to strengthen Swiss solar industry
This content was published on
Jun 7, 2024
The Swiss government opposes the deployment of special industrial policy or measures to help boost the domestic photovoltaic industry.
Read more: Federal Council banks on R&D to strengthen Swiss solar industry
More
Swiss president envisions follow-ups to peace summit
This content was published on
Jun 7, 2024
Swiss President Viola Amherd hopes the first Ukraine peace conference will build trust and seek solutions for safety and security issues.
Read more: Swiss president envisions follow-ups to peace summit
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.