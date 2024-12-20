Switzerland could build new nuclear power plants

On Friday, the government put out for consultation a counter-proposal to the popular initiative ‘Electricity for all at all times (Stop the blackout)’. The initiators want to enshrine in the Swiss constitution that all ‘climate-friendly’ forms of electricity generation are permitted. This would allow the construction of new nuclear power plants.
The governing Federal Council is opposed to this initiative, it said on Friday. Rather than amending the constitution, it wants to amend the Nuclear Energy Act with its counter-proposal, so that new power plants can once again be approved in Switzerland.
More
More
Return to nuclear power: problematic or a pragmatic solution?
This content was published on
On February 16, a popular initiative was launched by centre-right parties in Switzerland challenging the ban on new nuclear power plants.
The aim is to design an energy policy that is open to technology and integrates nuclear power. However, the development of renewable energies remains the priority. Lifting the ban on the construction of new power plants has the advantage of allowing Switzerland to resort to the nuclear option should renewable energies fail to meet its needs.
Adapted from French by DeepL/ac
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Culture
Wealth is not all: how gentrification in Zurich has led to housing shortage
Swiss researchers find security flaws in AI models
This content was published on
Artificial intelligence (AI) models can be manipulated despite existing safeguards. With targeted attacks, scientists in Lausanne have been able to trick these systems into generating dangerous or ethically dubious content.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.