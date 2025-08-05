More and more older people in Switzerland are using the Internet

In Switzerland, almost the entire population aged 14 and over is online. According to a study, the proportion of older people in particular who use the internet has increased significantly over the past three years.

From the beginning of 2022 to the end of 2024, the proportion of pensioners who use the internet rose by 4.3 percentage points. Overall, 79.8% of people in this age group now use the internet, according to a study published on Tuesday by the advertising media research institute WEMF.

Overall – as at the end of March 2025 – almost 95% of people aged 14 and over used the internet.

In addition to usage itself, the study also sheds light on which devices the Swiss population uses to go online. The smartphone is the undisputed leader here: 94.7% of all internet users use it.

And almost 85% of retired people also use their smartphone to access the internet today. Three years ago, the figure was 81%, according to the report.

Devices vary depending on age group

Overall, however, there were clear differences in the choice of devices used depending on the age group: among retired people, smartphones are followed primarily by permanently installed computers with a user share of 56.8%, closely followed by laptops or netbooks (56.6%) and tablet PCs (44.7%).

However, young adults aged 20 to 29 prefer laptops after smartphones, with a share of around 93%. This is followed by TVs or games consoles in this age group (66.2%).

Permanently installed computers are only used by around half of users in this age group. Meanwhile, tablet PCs are particularly popular among 40 to 49-year-olds. A total of 7,772 people were surveyed for the study between October 2024 and the end of March 2025.

