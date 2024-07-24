Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Education

Surge in PhDs in Switzerland driven by international students

A researcher at the Swiss Federal Institute of Aquatic Science and Technology (Eawag) in Dübendorf.
A researcher at the Swiss Federal Institute of Aquatic Science and Technology (Eawag) in Dübendorf, near Zurich. Keystone/Gaetan Bally

According to a report from Swiss universities in the French-part of the country, the number of PhD students in Switzerland is steadily increasing. Their numbers have doubled over the past 30 years, largely due to the influx of international students.

This content was published on
2 minutes
RTS

A PhD, or doctorate, is the degree awarded for academic research, usually achieved by completing a doctoral thesis.

+ Sign up to get the most important news from Switzerland directly in your inbox

Last year, Swiss universities had 21,200 PhD students in fields like physics, computer science, gender studies, law, and art history –twice as many as 30 years ago, according to an annual report from the Conference of Western Swiss Universities (CUSO).

This increase in the number of PhD students is entirely due to the recruitment of international students. Denis Billotte, General Secretary of CUSO, points out that the proportion of foreign PhD students varies widely across different fields. Mechanical engineering (around 80%) and natural sciences (over 70%) are among the most affected areas.

More

Broader research opportunities

Switzerland appeals to these students because of its high-quality education, excellent salary and working conditions, and central location in Europe.

“For someone coming to do a PhD in Switzerland, such as from China or India, there’s an appeal in connecting with the European system and funding, as well as joining research networks,” Billotte told Swiss public radio RTS on Tuesday.

+ Why more women than ever are doing PhDs in Switzerland

The number of Swiss PhD students remains stable but high. In Switzerland, 3% of the population holds a doctorate, compared to an average of 1% in countries of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

Translated from French by DeepL/sp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.
Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
65 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
8 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

What are the ethical considerations in medically assisted reproduction?

Do you think the authorities should allow people diagnosed as infertile to have access to assisted reproductive technology?

Join the discussion
3 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

the term "dog days" derives from the constellation Canis Major, specifically its main star, Sirius. The dog days begin with the first rising of this star, visible from Earth. The ancient Greeks and Romans believed that the heat during this period was due to the combined influence of Sirius and the sun.

More

No heat records in sight (yet) despite the ‘dog days’

This content was published on The dog days—traditionally the hottest days of the year—began on Tuesday. However, the weather service Meteonews predicts that Switzerland is unlikely to see new temperature records in the near future.

Read more: No heat records in sight (yet) despite the ‘dog days’

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Read more

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR