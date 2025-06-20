The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Debate
Swiss democracy

How important are common resources in today’s world? 

Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

We live in a globalised world. But how relevant are collective land or resources, so-called commons? Do you think these concepts have gained in importance or are they losing their relevance? 

Shared resources or land is not a new phenomenon in Switzerland, where community-managed forests, meadows and water sources have existed for centuries. The way mountain farmers in canton Valais have used common agricultural areas, known as Allmenden (in German), over the past 500 years has even caught the attention of a Nobel Prize winner. 

I look forward to hearing your views! 

>>Read more about this issue in our article below: 

