Demonstrating Swiss-style: picnickers blocking the Grand-Pont in Lausanne (Keystone)

Around 300 people have prevented traffic from crossing one of Lausanne’s busiest bridges. Activists from the Extinction Rebellion movement were demonstrating on Thursday against environmental destruction.

For one hour from 12.15pm no motorised vehicle could cross the Grand-Pontexternal link as students and families with children sat in the middle of the road and ate sandwiches.

The police did not intervene even though the protest action had not been approved. Traffic was redirected.

The event had been organised by Extinction Rebellionexternal link, a decentralised movement founded in Britain which on Wednesday paralysed parts of London. Around 200 people had on Monday blocked traffic on Lausanne’s Chauderon Bridgeexternal link.

The movement is demanding the Swiss government declare a state of emergency for the climate and biodiversity. It is also demanding greenhouse gas emissions be reduced to zero by 2025.

Similar events have taken place in many European cities. The group is planning a protest action in Lucerne on Saturday.





