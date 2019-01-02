Navigation

Flixbus Zurich coach accident claims second victim

Motorway crash coach near Zurich

The cause of the accident is not yet known but it is thought that the coach skidded on the snow-covered A3 motorway near Zurich before hitting a wall

(© KEYSTONE / WALTER BIERI)

The co-driver of a coach that crashed on a motorway near Zurich in mid-December has become the second person to die following the accident. 

A spokesperson for the low-cost coach firm Flixbus confirmed to Keystone SDA on Wednesday that the 61-year-old Italian co-driver had died in a Zurich hospital on Monday from his injuries resulting from the December 16 crash. The man had not been at the wheel of the bus operated by a Flixbus subsidiary at the time of the deadly accident, which occurred at 4.15am. This information had been reported earlier in the Genoa daily Il Secolo XIXexternal link.

The 57-year-old driver of the coach crashed into a wall on the A3 motorway near Zurich on their way from the Italian city of Genoa to Düsseldorf in Germany. He had suffered serious injuries. A 37-year-old Italian woman was killed immediately when she was thrown out of the bus into the Sihl River. Forty-four other passengers out of 51 on board were injured.

The cause of the accident is not yet known but it is thought the vehicle skidded on the wet snow-covered road before hitting the wall.

Flixbus was founded in 2013 after the abolition of the German rail monopoly on long-distance transport between cities. The company offers low-cost bus routes across Europe. In total, more than 200 destinations in Europe can now be reached by long-distance bus from Switzerland. 

Keystone SDA/sb

