The cause of the accident is not yet known but it is thought that the coach skidded on the snow-covered A3 motorway near Zurich before hitting a wall

(© KEYSTONE / WALTER BIERI)

The co-driver of a coach that crashed on a motorway near Zurich in mid-December has become the second person to die following the accident.

A spokesperson for the low-cost coach firm Flixbus confirmed to Keystone SDA on Wednesday that the 61-year-old Italian co-driver had died in a Zurich hospital on Monday from his injuries resulting from the December 16 crash. The man had not been at the wheel of the bus operated by a Flixbus subsidiary at the time of the deadly accident, which occurred at 4.15am. This information had been reported earlier in the Genoa daily Il Secolo XIXexternal link.



The 57-year-old driver of the coach crashed into a wall on the A3 motorway near Zurich on their way from the Italian city of Genoa to Düsseldorf in Germany. He had suffered serious injuries. A 37-year-old Italian woman was killed immediately when she was thrown out of the bus into the Sihl River. Forty-four other passengers out of 51 on board were injured.



The cause of the accident is not yet known but it is thought the vehicle skidded on the wet snow-covered road before hitting the wall.



Flixbus was founded in 2013 after the abolition of the German rail monopoly on long-distance transport between cities. The company offers low-cost bus routes across Europe. In total, more than 200 destinations in Europe can now be reached by long-distance bus from Switzerland.

Keystone SDA/sb

