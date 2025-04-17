Swiss foreign minister to visit Japan and China

Cassis' official visit to Japan and China Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Ignazio Cassis will be on an official visit to Japan and China next week. In China, the talks will focus on bilateral relations, economic challenges and current geopolitical issues.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Italiano it Visita ufficiale di Cassis in Giappone e in Cina Original Read more: Visita ufficiale di Cassis in Giappone e in Cina

The visit will begin in Japan, “a long-standing strategic partner of Switzerland in Asia, particularly in the areas of trade, research and innovation,” a statement from the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) said. On Tuesday, Cassis will officially open Switzerland Day at EXPO 2025 in Osaka, together with a delegation of representatives of the Swiss scientific and business community.

More

More Swiss pavilion could be big hit at lacklustre World Expo This content was published on Expo 2025 is due to open in Osaka, Japan, on April 13. Switzerland has a chance to shine with an innovative pavilion. Read more: Swiss pavilion could be big hit at lacklustre World Expo

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The following day in Tokyo, the head of the FDFA is scheduled to hold talks with Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya focusing on major international issues and joint efforts to promote effective multilateralism. Formal meetings are also planned with representatives of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology.

This year Switzerland celebrates the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations with China, the FDFA stated. On April 24, Cassis will be in Beijing for talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi focusing on current geopolitical events and international issues of common interest. He will also take part in the China International Machine Tool Show (CIMT) in Beijing, where he will meet with executives from Swiss machine tool companies.

More

More Timeline: 75 years of Swiss-Chinese relations between business and human rights This content was published on Seventy-five years ago, Switzerland became one of the first Western countries to recognise the newly founded People’s Republic of China. Read more: Timeline: 75 years of Swiss-Chinese relations between business and human rights

The trip will end in Shanghai on April 25 with a visit to Schindler, “a pioneer company in the development of economic relations between Switzerland and China”, the note states. The head of the FDFA will take advantage of his presence to meet representatives of the Swiss community.

Adapted from Italian by DeepL/ac

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. An editor then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out this short survey to help us understand your needs: https://survey.survicate.com/d0df481d0b13412d/?p=anonymousExternal linkExternal linkExternal link