Council of Europe head Alain Berset visits Georgia

Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset visits Georgia Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Switzerland's Alain Berset, is visiting Georgia, which has been rocked by a political crisis, from Wednesday.

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Europarat-Generalsekretär Alain Berset besucht Georgien Original Read more: Europarat-Generalsekretär Alain Berset besucht Georgien

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The Council of Europe announced this on Tuesday evening.

The aim of the visit is to “ensure the conditions for continued cooperation between the Council of Europe and Georgia in full compliance with the values and principles of the organisation”, according to the Council’s website.

+ Ex-Swiss minister Berset takes up top post at Council of Europe

In view of a “political and social environment characterised by strong tensions”, an “extreme polarisation of the political debate” and acts of violence in recent weeks, the Council of Europe called on the Georgian authorities to “refrain from the disproportionate use of force and to respect fundamental freedoms, including freedom of expression and assembly”.

More than 400 arrests

In Georgia, pro-European demonstrators have been taking to the streets against the pro-Moscow government on a daily basis for more than two weeks. Violence is a frequent occurrence. The police repeatedly use tear gas and water cannon against the demonstrators, and more than 400 people have been arrested since the start of the latest wave of protests.

+ Why the Georgian cultural scene is hoping for an opposition victory

The situation in the country has been very tense since the parliamentary elections on October 26. According to the official election results, the ruling Georgian Dream party won a clear majority. However, the opposition accuses it of electoral fraud. It accuses the government of the former Soviet republic of wanting to move Georgia closer to Russia and away from the EU.

Berset telephoned the head of government several times

According to the Council of Europe, Berset has had several telephone conversations with the Georgian head of government Irakli Kobakhidze, as well as with the pro-European President Salome Zurabishvili. According to the report, he will meet opposition members during his visit.

Forty-six countries belong to the Council of Europe. The international organisation based in Strasbourg is committed to democracy, human rights and the rule of law and is independent of the European Union. Its members have committed themselves to the European Convention for the Protection of Human Rights.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.