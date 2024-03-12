EU member states give all-clear to open talks with Switzerland

The EU Commission will lead the negotiations with Switzerland. KEYSTONE

The European Council has signed off on a mandate for renegotiating the bloc’s relations with Switzerland. Talks are due to begin this month.

1 minute

Keystone-SDA

A European Union (EU) official confirmed the decision on Tuesday to the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA. The item had been on the agenda of the Economic and Financial Affairs Council in Brussels, whose task was to formally approve the mandate.

Prior to this, various working groups as well as the permanent representations of the EU member states had discussed the negotiating document, submittedExternal link by the EU Commission.

+ Read more: Switzerland signs off on negotiating mandate

After the Swiss government adopted its mandate last Friday, both sides now have their starting positions for negotiations, which are due to start this month, the Swiss foreign ministry said last week.

Translated from German by DeepL/dos

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe