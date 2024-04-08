French military convoy crosses Switzerland for Bosnia peace operation

Due to the current security situation in Bosnia-Herzegonwina, the EU peacekeeping mission EUFOR ALTHEA requested support from the Strategic Reserve Force. KEYSTONE

A train loaded with around 70 French army vehicles has crossed Switzerland destined for the “Strategic Reserve Force” that will support the European Union military mission (EUFOR ALTHEA) in Bosnia-Herzegovina.

France is responsible for equipping the Strategic Reserve Force (SRF) with personnel and equipment during the first half of 2024. This consists of a motorised infantry battalion. If necessary, it can be deployed to support the EU mission (EUFOR ALTHEA), the State Secretariat for Security Policy (SEPOS) said on Monday.

Due to the current security situation in Bosnia-Herzegovina, EUFOR ALTHEA requested support from the SRF starting in April. Around 20 light armoured vehicles were among the 70 military vehicles transported via Switzerland. The Federal Council was informed of the transit on March 27.

The French army is working with a specialist company to transport the vehicles. A similar train convoy will travel through Switzerland for the return journey. Members of the French army are not travelling through Switzerland.

Like the international protection force in Kosovo (KFOR), the EUFOR ALTHEA mission contributes to stability in the Western Balkan region. Switzerland has been participating in the UN-mandated peacekeeping mission in Bosnia-Herzegovina with 20 armed army personnel since 2004.

