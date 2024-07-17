Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Ukrainian children flown to Switzerland for cancer treatment

On Monday, the Swiss air rescue service Rega flew two Ukrainian children with cancer to Switzerland, each accompanied by a guardian.

They are patients from the Ochmatdyt children’s hospital in Kyiv, which was targeted by Russian missiles last week.

+ Injured children from Gaza receive medical care in Switzerland

The two children were taken to separate university hospitals, the Conference of Cantonal Health Directors told Swiss news agency Keystone-SDA on Wednesday, confirming the information reported by Swiss newspaper Blick. One of the children is under ten years old.

Two adults were killed in the attack on the children’s hospital in Ukraine. More than 30 people, including at least eight children, were injured. At the time, Switzerland offered to assist Ukraine. The national coordination centre, which handles such situations, is managed by Rega on behalf of the Federal Office for Civil Protection, the Conference of Cantonal Health Directors explained.

Since September 2022, 25 ambulance flights have transported 49 people. One patient was repatriated to Ukraine after successful treatment in Switzerland.

Translated from French by DeepL/sp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

