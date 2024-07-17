Ukrainian children flown to Switzerland for cancer treatment

The two children were taken to separate university hospitals, the Conference of Cantonal Health Directors told Swiss news agency Keystone-SDA on Wednesday, confirming the information reported by Swiss newspaper Blick. One of the children is under ten years old.
Want to read our weekly top stories? Subscribe here.
Two adults were killed in the attack on the children’s hospital in Ukraine. More than 30 people, including at least eight children, were injured. At the time, Switzerland offered to assist Ukraine. The national coordination centre, which handles such situations, is managed by Rega on behalf of the Federal Office for Civil Protection, the Conference of Cantonal Health Directors explained.
More
More
Ukrainians in Switzerland: what’s next after two years of protection?
This content was published on
Two years ago, the Swiss government activated protection status S for Ukrainian refugees. Integration into the labour market, however, remains a problem.
Since September 2022, 25 ambulance flights have transported 49 people. One patient was repatriated to Ukraine after successful treatment in Switzerland.
Translated from French by DeepL/sp
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
External Content
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.