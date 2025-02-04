Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Swiss army takes part in international tank competition

The tank competition, which has been running since 2016, is open to NATO member states and their partners, the Swiss army said on Tuesday. Keystone-SDA
Around 20 Swiss army personnel and two Leopard 2 tanks are taking part in an international tank competition in Grafenwöhr, Germany, this week. The aim is to strengthen defence capabilities via exchanges with friendly countries.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The competition, which has been running since 2016, is open to NATO member states and their partners, the Swiss army said in a statement on Tuesday.

The event is organised by the United States and Denmark and brings together 16 tank crews to compete in disciplines such as offensive and defensive day and night combat shooting, emergency shooting, vehicle identification, distance estimation, medical evacuation, curved trajectory shooting, pistol shooting and sport.

The Swiss team is made up of militia soldiers, supported by regulars and army logistics staff. In addition to the two 87 Leopard 2 tanks, the team will be supported by a third identical tank, which will serve as a reserve, as well as a Büffel recovery tank and logistics resources.

The army says the competition gives it the opportunity to directly compare levels of training and engagement procedures with those of its international partners.

It can also gain experience in international military cooperation and test the interoperability of its armoured troops in the field.

