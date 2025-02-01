Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Foreign Affairs

Swiss Trade Union warns EU deal could threaten wages

Generated with artificial intelligence.
The Swiss Trade Union Federation (SGB) warns that the new bilateral agreement between Switzerland and the European Union (EU) could threaten wage protection and public services.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

In a resolution passed on Friday, the SGB called for a range of new measures to address these concerns.

The union criticised the negotiated agreement, pointing out that the deposit companies are required to pay has almost vanished. Following an extraordinary delegates’ meeting, the SGB warned that collecting fines abroad will now be much harder, if not impossible.

+ The Swiss-EU bilateral treaty updates, explained

The “European regulation of costs” is a major concern, as it would require foreign companies to cover accommodation and meal expenses in Switzerland based on their home country rates. The SGB also criticises the liberalisation of the electricity market and the opening up of international rail passenger transport.

The SGB’s proposed measures aim to ensure fair wages, speed up the processing of posted worker notifications, reimburse workers for expenses incurred in Switzerland, improve conditions in the temporary employment sector and offer better protection against dismissal for employees who advocate for their colleagues’ rights.

Translated from French with DeepL/sp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

