Switzerland condemns rocket attack on Golan Heights sports pitch
Switzerland condemns rocket attack on Golan Heights sports pitch
The Swiss foreign ministry has condemned a rocket attack on a football pitch in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, which resulted in the deaths of twelve children and young people.
In a statement posted on the social media platform X, the Swiss foreign ministry urged all parties involved in the conflict to exercise the utmost restraint and work towards de-escalation, emphasising that attacks on civilians are prohibited under international law.
The attack on Saturday evening has heightened international fears of increased violence. United Nations representatives, as well as officials from the United States and the European Union, also condemned the incident and called for restraint from all parties involved.
The situation between Israel and the Lebanese Shiite militia Hezbollah is tense, with both sides teetering on the brink of open conflict. Israel has blamed Hezbollah for the attack and reported targeting several of the militia’s positions in Lebanon in retaliation.
The victims, aged between ten and twenty, were killed when the rocket struck the football pitch in the village of Majdal Shams. Hezbollah has denied involvement, but Israel claims that forensic evidence links the attack to an Iranian missile type used exclusively by Hezbollah.
