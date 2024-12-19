Switzerland expresses sympathy after earthquake hits South Pacific

At least 14 people died as a result of the earthquake in the island state of Vanuatu. Around 200 others were injured, according to Unicef. Keystone-SDA

The Swiss embassy in Australia has commented on the severe earthquake in the South Pacific. "Our thoughts are with the people of Vanuatu who are struggling with the consequences of this devastating earthquake," it said in a statement on X.

“Lives have been lost, many are injured and countless families have been left homeless,” it added. Thoughts are with the victims, their families and all those affected by the tragedy.

At least 14 people died as a result of the earthquake in the island state of Vanuatu. Around 200 others were injured, according to the aid organisation Unicef, citing government figures. The exact extent of the destruction is still unclear.

Infrastructure severely damaged

Many buildings in the capital Port Vila were severely damaged or collapsed as a result of the tremors. Unicef reported that a total of 80,000 people were affected. Two important water reservoirs in the capital were also severely damaged, it added. Many roads and bridges connecting the airport and the harbour suffered severe damage, and air traffic was only permitted for humanitarian aid flights.

Telecommunications are also either completely or partially disrupted. The hospital in Port Vila has also suffered structural damage, which is why the operating theatre is out of order. According to Unicef, injured people are being treated in tents in front of the hospital building.

Aftershocks

The 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck the island state to the east of Australia on Tuesday. The United States earthquake monitoring station US Geological Survey located the quake at a depth of around 57km, approximately 30km west of Port Vila. The quake was followed by several aftershocks. An interim tsunami warning was cancelled.

The Vanuatu police announced on Facebook that some houses were inaccessible to rescue workers due to the risk of collapse. Several landslides were also reported. The building in Port Vila that houses the embassies of the US, New Zealand, France and Great Britain was also damaged. The Vanuatu Red Cross said that rescue workers and volunteers were working tirelessly to help those affected by the earthquake. A total of three Australian Air Force aircraft are expected to arrive in Vanuatu with firefighters, paramedics, engineers and medical personnel.

Vanuatu, with a population of around 330,000, consists of around 80 islands and is located almost 1,800km east of Australia. The South Pacific state lies on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, the most geologically active zone on earth.

Translated from German with DeepL/gw

