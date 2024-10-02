Switzerland to chair urgent UN Security Council meeting on Middle East

Switzerland began its second presidency of the United Nations Security Council in the midst of Iranian missile strikes on Israel. It has scheduled an emergency meeting on the situation in the Middle East for Wednesday morning in New York.

“We have scheduled a public meeting, followed by closed consultations,” the Swiss mission to the UN announced on Tuesday afternoon in New York. The meeting will take place at 10a.m. (4p.m. in Switzerland).

Earlier, Swiss ambassador Pascale Baeriswyl had told the press that she expected a meeting “as soon as possible”. Discussions had already taken place with members on Tuesday. “We are following the rapidly changing situation not only with the utmost concern, but also very closely,” said the ambassador.

“We are in contact with everyone,” she added. “I don’t think we urgently need a new resolution. What we urgently need is the implementation” of the resolution that calls for the absence of Israeli troops and the withdrawal of Hezbollah from southern Lebanon and its disarmament, the ambassador said: “We urgently need a cessation of hostilities: a ceasefire.”

