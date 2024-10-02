Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Foreign affairs

Switzerland to chair urgent UN Security Council meeting on Middle East

Switzerland's ambassador to the UN, Pascale Baeriswyl, says what's needed in the Middle East now is a ceasefire.
Switzerland to chair Security Council meeting on Wednesday Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Switzerland to chair urgent UN Security Council meeting on Middle East
Listening: Switzerland to chair urgent UN Security Council meeting on Middle East

Switzerland began its second presidency of the United Nations Security Council in the midst of Iranian missile strikes on Israel. It has scheduled an emergency meeting on the situation in the Middle East for Wednesday morning in New York.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

“We have scheduled a public meeting, followed by closed consultations,” the Swiss mission to the UN announced on Tuesday afternoon in New York. The meeting will take place at 10a.m. (4p.m. in Switzerland).

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Earlier, Swiss ambassador Pascale Baeriswyl had told the press that she expected a meeting “as soon as possible”. Discussions had already taken place with members on Tuesday. “We are following the rapidly changing situation not only with the utmost concern, but also very closely,” said the ambassador.

+ Swiss neutrality no longer an issue at the UN Security Council

“We are in contact with everyone,” she added. “I don’t think we urgently need a new resolution. What we urgently need is the implementation” of the resolution that calls for the absence of Israeli troops and the withdrawal of Hezbollah from southern Lebanon and its disarmament, the ambassador said: “We urgently need a cessation of hostilities: a ceasefire.”

Translated from French by DeepL/gw

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
175 Likes
123 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Patricia Islas

Is reforming the Swiss pension system still possible, and if so, how?

Solutions still need to be found to meet the challenge of an ageing population and to improve the pensions of low-paid workers, the majority of whom are women.

Join the discussion
5 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
57 Likes
32 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR