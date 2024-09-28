Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Foreign affairs

Switzerland welcomes China-Brazil peace initiative for Ukraine

The war between Ukraine and Russia has been raging for more than two years
The war between Ukraine and Russia has been raging for more than two years
Switzerland has welcomed the peace initiative of China and Brazil on Ukraine despite an absence of reference to the UN Charter or an explicit mention of the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Keystone-SDA

Switzerland was invited to a meeting held by the two countries on Friday on the margins of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Switzerland supports the principles of the initiative by China and Brazil because it calls for a ceasefire and a political solution to the conflict, Nicolas Bideau, spokesman for the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA), told the Keystone-SDA news agency on Friday. He was responding to an article in the newspaper Le Temps.

+ Ukraine peace summit failed to meet expectations

The initiative is important because it offers an alternative to the bellicose speeches made this week at the UN by both the Ukrainian and Russian sides, said Bideau. Switzerland has always emphasised the importance of a reference to the UN Charter in peace initiatives.

According to Mr Bideau, the importance of the UN Charter in the context of the initiative was mentioned this week by the Chinese Foreign Minister in the UN Security Council. For the Swiss foreign office, the initiative falls within the framework of the UN Charter.

From Bürgenstock to Ottawa

Switzerland was the only Western country to be invited to the meeting, Bideau confirmed. According to Le Temps, the United States and Europe does not support this initiative, as the lack of any mention of the UN Charter is seen as an endorsement of Moscow’s strategy.

At the Swiss-hosted Bürgenstock peace conference this summer, Switzerland showed that it is in a position to bring the global North and South into dialogue with each other, said Bideau. Switzerland supports the principle of a path to peace based on concrete proposals.

In this context, Bideau pointed out that Canada, whose Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was present at the summit in Switzerland in June, would be holding a follow-up conference in Ottawa in October. The meeting will deal with humanitarian issues such as prisoners, child abduction, abduction of civilians and compliance with the Geneva Conventions.

Adapted Swiss borders with France and Italy

Glacier melt causes changes to Swiss-Italian border

This content was published on Switzerland has adapted its borders with Italy and France. The changes with Italy are linked to melting glaciers, while those with France concern a tram line and rivers in the Geneva region.

Almost one in five tunnels shows moderate damage

Report: one in five Swiss tunnels damaged, but safe

This content was published on According to Switzerland's Federal Roads Office (Astra), national roads are in good condition overall. Almost one in five tunnels has moderate damage but they are safe, it said on Thursday.

ZH: couple punished for reducing two women to virtual slavery

Swiss couple sentenced for enslaving two housekeepers

This content was published on A 46-year-old Swiss man has received a three year sentence, including nine months in jail, for exploiting, locking up and handcuffing two housekeepers he brought to Switzerland between 2018 and 2019.

