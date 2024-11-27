Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Foreign affairs

Switzerland welcomes Hezbollah-Israel ceasefire proposal

Lebanese soldiers ride in a convoy in Mansouri as they head to southern Lebanon, following a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah that went into effect on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
Lebanese soldiers ride in a convoy in Mansouri as they head to southern Lebanon, following a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah that went into effect on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Switzerland has welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire deal between Israel and the Iran-backed group Hezbollah in Lebanon. The Swiss foreign ministry said "it is time for the suffering of the civilian population to come to an end", in a message on the social media platform X.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Switzerland also called the parties to fully implement the agreement based on the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701.

The Swiss foreign ministry urged the parties to the conflict to respect international law and to press ahead with efforts to de-escalate the situation through diplomatic channels throughout the region.

More

A ceasefire in Gaza and the immediate, unconditional release of the hostages held by Hamas are urgently needed, along with an increase in humanitarian aid, the Swiss ministry added.

A ceasefire between Israel and Iran-backed group Hezbollah came
into effect early on Wednesday morning after US President Joe
Biden said both sides accepted an agreement brokered by the
United States and France.

Adapted from German by DeepL/sb

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

