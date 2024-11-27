Switzerland welcomes Hezbollah-Israel ceasefire proposal

Switzerland has welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire deal between Israel and the Iran-backed group Hezbollah in Lebanon. The Swiss foreign ministry said "it is time for the suffering of the civilian population to come to an end", in a message on the social media platform X.

Switzerland also called the parties to fully implement the agreement based on the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701.

The Swiss foreign ministry urged the parties to the conflict to respect international law and to press ahead with efforts to de-escalate the situation through diplomatic channels throughout the region.

A ceasefire in Gaza and the immediate, unconditional release of the hostages held by Hamas are urgently needed, along with an increase in humanitarian aid, the Swiss ministry added.

A ceasefire between Israel and Iran-backed group Hezbollah came

into effect early on Wednesday morning after US President Joe

Biden said both sides accepted an agreement brokered by the

United States and France.

