Foreign affairs

UNRWA funding remains hot topic in Swiss parliament

Council of States committee postpones decision on payments to UNRWA
UNRWA offers basic services such as healthcare to roughly 5.9 million Palestinian refugees in Gaza, the West Bank, East Jerusalem, Jordan, Syria and Lebanon. Keystone-SDA
UNRWA funding remains hot topic in Swiss parliament
A Swiss parliamentary committee has postponed a decision on whether Switzerland should stop funding the United Nations Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The Senate Foreign Affairs Committee decided by 10 votes to 3 to wait until after next week’s UN meetings on the subject, which are chaired by Switzerland, to decide on related parliamentary questions, it was reported on Friday. Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis had submitted a corresponding request.

+ Former top diplomats call on Switzerland to keep UNRWA funding

According to the committee, the reason for the suspension on the decision regarding Swiss payments to UNRWA is that international talks in the coming weeks could bring new political and legal aspects to light.

+ Read more about the allegations against UNRWA in Gaza

On November 21, the committee will decide on this question on the basis of the additional information, it said.

In September, parliamentarians in the lower house of parliament – the House of Representatives – decided that Switzerland should stop funding UNRWA.

Translated from German by DeepL/sb

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

