UNRWA funding remains hot topic in Swiss parliament

The Senate Foreign Affairs Committee decided by 10 votes to 3 to wait until after next week’s UN meetings on the subject, which are chaired by Switzerland, to decide on related parliamentary questions, it was reported on Friday. Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis had submitted a corresponding request.
According to the committee, the reason for the suspension on the decision regarding Swiss payments to UNRWA is that international talks in the coming weeks could bring new political and legal aspects to light.
On November 21, the committee will decide on this question on the basis of the additional information, it said.
In September, parliamentarians in the lower house of parliament – the House of Representatives – decided that Switzerland should stop funding UNRWA.
