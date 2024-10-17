Swiss government appoints new migration chief

Vincenzo Mascioli appointed new State Secretary for Migration Keystone-SDA

Vincenzo Mascioli will become the new Swiss State Secretary for Migration at the beginning of 2025. The 54-year-old is currently Deputy Director of the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) and succeeds Christine Schraner Burgener, who is leaving the post at the end of the year.

Deutsch de Vincenzo Mascioli wird neuer Staatssekretär für Migration Original Read more: Vincenzo Mascioli wird neuer Staatssekretär für Migration

The government appointed Mascioli as the new State Secretary on Wednesday. He is a trained secondary school teacher and has worked in various roles in the federal administration since 2005, namely as a member of the staff of former government ministers Simonetta Sommaruga and Moritz Leuenberger.

Mascioli is just as familiar with the international dimension of migration as he is with Swiss domestic policy, the government wrote. He has extensive diplomatic and political knowledge as well as excellent communication and negotiation skills.

It has been known since May that the current State Secretary Christine Schraner Burgener would leave the SEM at the end of the year. The former top diplomat is moving to the foreign ministry.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

