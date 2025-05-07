Valcambi withdraws from Swiss Better Gold Association
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Valcambi withdraws from Swiss Better Gold Association
Ticino-based precious metals refiner Valcambi has decided to pull out of the Swiss Better Gold Association. The company said it's no longer appropriate to collaborate with the organisation, which aims to improve working and living conditions in mining communities.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Français
fr
Or durable: Valcambi quitte la Swiss Better Gold Association
Original
“This decision has been carefully thought through, following a detailed analysis of our future prospects and priorities,” said Valcambi chief operating officer Simone Knobloch in a statement on Wednesday.
The group joined the Swiss Better Gold Association (SBGA) in 2015 and has since helped set up a certified supply chain between small-scale miners in Colombia and an unnamed luxury brand, using its own refining facilities. The company assures that its withdrawal from the SBGA doesn’t mark the end of its commitment to responsible sourcing or improving conditions in artisanal mines.
Valcambi had already parted ways with the Swiss Association of Precious Metals Manufacturers and Traders (ASFCMP) in autumn 2023, due to irreconcilable differences over the issue of gold from questionable sources. Unlike the umbrella organisation, Valcambi refused to exclude certain countries of origin from its raw gold supply.
Just before this, the press uncovered documents revealing that, despite its public commitments, the Ticino refinery continued to import gold from Kaloti, a Dubai-based firm suspected of being deeply involved in money laundering and trading gold from conflict zones, even after 2019.
Translated from French with DeepL/sp
How we work
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.
External Content
Don’t miss your chance to make a difference! Take our survey and share your thoughts.
Popular Stories
More
Climate solutions
Switzerland turns train tracks into solar power plants
The mystery of Switzerland’s surging imports of Uzbek and Kazakh gold
This content was published on
Switzerland’s imports of gold originating in Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan have boomed since Russia attacked Ukraine. Trade data and expert analyses suggest some could be surreptitiously coming from Russia in violation of sanctions.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.