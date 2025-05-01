New St. Gallen bishop expected to be elected in May

New St. Gallen bishop expected to be elected in May

The new Bishop of St. Gallen will be elected on May 20, provided that a new Pope has been appointed by the day before. The latter must confirm the election of the bishop. The original election of a new bishop in April had to be postponed due to the death of Pope Francis.

The provisional election date for the new Bishop of St. Gallen has been set in consultation with the nuncio and the Catholic denomination, the Diocese of St. Gallen wrote in a press release on Thursday. Bishop Markus Büchel will remain in office until the new Bishop of St. Gallen has been appointed by the Pope.

The conclave for the papal election in the Vatican begins on May 7. The duration is uncertain. “A few days are expected,” wrote the diocese of St. Gallen.

The result of the bishop’s election will remain secret until the new pope has authorised the election result. The diocese of St. Gallen expects this to take two days.

