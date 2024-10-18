Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Identities

Ice hockey team denied Swiss cross on jerseys

Swiss ice hockey natives have to take to the ice without the Swiss cross
Swiss ice hockey natives have to take to the ice without the Swiss cross Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Ice hockey team denied Swiss cross on jerseys
Listening: Ice hockey team denied Swiss cross on jerseys

The Swiss national ice hockey teams are no longer allowed to wear the Swiss coat of arms on their jerseys. The Swiss Ice Hockey Federation (SIHF) submitted the relevant application too late ruled the Federal Administrative Court.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

In principle, only the Swiss federal government has been permitted to use the coat of arms since the revised Coat of Arms Protection Act came into force in 2017. However, companies and associations had the opportunity to apply for permission for continued use within two years – if they had been using the coat of arms for 30 years.

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

As the Federal Administrative Court stated in a ruling published on Friday, the SIHF missed the deadline. The court therefore came to the conclusion that the Federal Institute of Intellectual Property, which was entrusted with the matter by the Federal Department of Justice and Police, was right not to act on the SIHF’s 2021 application. Applications for an exemption had to be submitted by the end of 2018. The ruling is not yet legally binding.

Adapted from German by DeepL/ac

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
11 Likes
16 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Sara Ibrahim

Is artificial intelligence an advantage or a disadvantage for workers?

What is your experience with AI at work? Have you already used it? Has it helped you work better? Or has it caused you more stress, more work or caused you to lose your job? Tell us about your experiences!

Join the discussion
4 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
227 Likes
158 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR